Marked Tree boys basketball reaches state finals for the first time since 2018

The Indians will play for the 1A state title Friday in Hot Springs.
The Indians will play for the 1A state title Friday in Hot Springs.(Source: KAIT)
By Chris Hudgison
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 7:20 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MARKED TREE, Ark. (KAIT) - Marked Tree is heading to Hot Springs for the first time in 5 years.

The 29-3 Indians take on 44-0 County Line in the 1A State Championship. Barbara Wilburn’s squad are embracing the challenge.

Tipoff is Friday at 7:45pm at BankOZK Arena. All state finals games will be televised on Arkansas PBS.

2023 State Finals Weekend - BankOZK Arena (Hot Springs)

Thursday, March 9th

Session 1 Tickets: Click Here

10:30 am UNIFIED Pottsville vs Conway

12:00 pm - 4A Girls: Farmington vs Nashville

1:45 pm - 4A Boys - Blytheville vs Little Rock Christian

Session 2 Tickets: Click Here

6:00 pm - 5A Girls - Vilonia vs Greenwood

7:45 pm - 5A Boys - Pine Bluff vs Lake Hamilton

Friday, March 10th

Session 1 Tickets: Click Here

10:30 am UNIFIED Hot Springs vs Ozark

12:00 pm - 6A Girls - Conway vs North Little Rock

1:45 pm - 6A Boys - Jonesboro vs Springdale

Session 2 Tickets: Click Here

6:00 pm - 1A Girls - Mammoth Spring vs Norfork

7:45 pm - 1A Boys - Marked Tree vs County Line

Saturday, March 11th

Session 1 Tickets: Click Here

11:30 am - 2A Girls - Conway Christian vs Mt. Vernon-Enola

1:15 pm - 2A Boys - Bigelow vs Marshall

Session 2 Tickets: Click Here

6:00 pm - 3A Girls - Salem vs. Lamar

7:45 pm - 3A Boys - Manila vs Bergman

