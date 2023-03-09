Marked Tree boys basketball reaches state finals for the first time since 2018

MARKED TREE, Ark. (KAIT) - Marked Tree is heading to Hot Springs for the first time in 5 years.

The 29-3 Indians take on 44-0 County Line in the 1A State Championship. Barbara Wilburn’s squad are embracing the challenge.

Tipoff is Friday at 7:45pm at BankOZK Arena. All state finals games will be televised on Arkansas PBS.

2023 State Finals Weekend - BankOZK Arena (Hot Springs)

Thursday, March 9th

Session 1 Tickets: Click Here

10:30 am UNIFIED Pottsville vs Conway

12:00 pm - 4A Girls: Farmington vs Nashville

1:45 pm - 4A Boys - Blytheville vs Little Rock Christian

Session 2 Tickets: Click Here

6:00 pm - 5A Girls - Vilonia vs Greenwood

7:45 pm - 5A Boys - Pine Bluff vs Lake Hamilton

Friday, March 10th

Session 1 Tickets: Click Here

10:30 am UNIFIED Hot Springs vs Ozark

12:00 pm - 6A Girls - Conway vs North Little Rock

1:45 pm - 6A Boys - Jonesboro vs Springdale

Session 2 Tickets: Click Here

6:00 pm - 1A Girls - Mammoth Spring vs Norfork

7:45 pm - 1A Boys - Marked Tree vs County Line

Saturday, March 11th

Session 1 Tickets: Click Here

11:30 am - 2A Girls - Conway Christian vs Mt. Vernon-Enola

1:15 pm - 2A Boys - Bigelow vs Marshall

Session 2 Tickets: Click Here

6:00 pm - 3A Girls - Salem vs. Lamar

7:45 pm - 3A Boys - Manila vs Bergman

