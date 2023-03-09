Energy Alert
Memphis International Airport shares spring break travel tips

By Amanda Hanson
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 1:21 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - More than 41,000 people are expected to pass through the security checkpoint at Memphis International Airport (MEM) over this year’s peak Spring Break travel period.

Glenn Thomas, director of strategic marketing and communications at MEM, joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to share tips to those taking to the skies to make their spring break travel plans run smooth.

Most importantly, he recommends that passengers arrive at least two hours prior to their flight, especially peak morning travels hours between 4 – 7 a.m.

The airport is also prepared to activate an overflow parking area should the economy, short-term and long-term garages reach capacity.

If that happens, signs will be posted.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

