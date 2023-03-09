Energy Alert
New tool removes nude photos from internet

A new online tool will help teens keep intimate images and videos from being shared online.
By Maddie Sexton
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 10:15 AM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A new online tool will help teens keep intimate images and videos from being shared online.

The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children (NCMEC) launched the “Take It Down” service in February.

It helps anyone under the age of 18 remove or stop the sharing of nude, partially nude, or sexually explicit images or videos that are posted on the internet.

Users can create a hash, which is a unique digital fingerprint, of the image or video they want removed. The tool does not allow users to upload a copy.

The hash is added to a secure list maintained by the NCMEC, and is used by participating companies to search their sites or apps for your picture/video, and then gets taken down.

The tool works on Facebook, Instagram, Yubo, OnlyFans, and PornHub. If you have intimate, unwanted content on another site, this tool will not work.

If someone alters an original image that is already online, it becomes a new image. This means a new hash must be created in order for it to be taken down.

Visit takeitdown.ncmec.org for more information on how “Take It Down” works.

