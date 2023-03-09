Energy Alert
Police: Man threatened to rape girl at gunpoint

Jonesboro police arrested 23-year-old Quamaine Donte Razor of Blytheville after they said he...
Jonesboro police arrested 23-year-old Quamaine Donte Razor of Blytheville after they said he took nude photos of a girl and then threatened to rape her at gunpoint.(Craighead Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 8:50 AM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro police arrested a man after they said he took nude photos of a girl and then threatened to rape her at gunpoint.

On Wednesday, March 8, Craighead County District Court Judge David Boling found probable cause to charge 23-year-old Quamaine Donte Razor of Blytheville with first-degree terroristic threatening and distributing/possessing/viewing matter depicting sexual conduct involving a child.

According to court documents, the victim told a school resource officer on Nov. 11, 2022, that Razor threatened to rape her at gunpoint.

The victim reportedly said she was in a relationship with Razor, who told her he was 18. The victim later found out he was actually 22 and tried to “break it off” but “Razor would not let her.”

She claimed he then posted nude photos of her on SnapChat.

“The juvenile stated that Razor has sent her pictures of her house and said he was waiting for her,” the affidavit stated. “He also sent a picture of himself inside the fieldhouse bathroom at Jonesboro High School and wanted her to meet him there.”

When she told him no, the victim said he threatened to “come to her house and rape her and bring a gun, and she would have no choice.”

Razor is being held at the Craighead County Detention Center on a $50,000 cash/surety bond, awaiting his first appearance in circuit court on April 26.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

