Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Police: Men arrested for animal neglect after bringing starving dog to animal hospital

Police in Iowa say Noah Jorgenson and John Lofton have been arrested for animal neglect.
Police in Iowa say Noah Jorgenson and John Lofton have been arrested for animal neglect.(Polk County Jail)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 4:01 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (Gray News) - Iowa authorities say two men are facing animal neglect charges after they brought an emaciated dog to an animal hospital that died.

According to the Des Moines Police Department, Noah Jorgenson and John Lofton, both 21, have been charged with two counts of animal neglect after they brought an underweight adult husky over the weekend to Iowa Veterinary Specialties.

Officials said the dog weighed 12 pounds when a healthy weight for an adult husky should be in the range of 35 to 60 pounds.

Veterinarians were forced to euthanize the dog. According to police, a necropsy revealed the animal had not been fed for weeks.

Officers said upon the suspects’ arrest, they also rescued two more huskies from their home that were being kept in cages where they couldn’t stand.

The two additional dogs have since been moved to the Animal Rescue League of Iowa, police said.

Lofton is also facing charges of violating probation.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man was sentenced to 28 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to trafficking nearly...
Drug trafficker sentenced for distributing 360 kilos of meth
A report said officers got a call at 12:41 p.m. Monday, March 6 about a theft that occurred at...
Police: Employee steals $48,000 from business
Kream Kastle was inducted Monday night during a ceremony at Central Arkansas Library System’s...
Northeast Arkansas restaurant inducted into Food Hall of Fame
According to an affidavit, Jackie Ragan failed to return firefighter gear and a radio worth...
Marked Tree fire fighter charged with theft from the department rehired
The fire occurred sometime before 11 p.m., Tuesday, March 7 on North Sixth Street.
Crews respond to late-night house fire

Latest News

At least five people are dead following a Russian missile strike that hit a residential area in...
Russian missile barrage slams into Ukrainian cities; 6 dead
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell Hospitalized for Concussion After Fall
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell hospitalized for concussion after fall
FILE - Former Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder, center, walks into Potter Stewart U.S....
Ex-GOP Ohio speaker, lobbyist guilty in $60M bribery scheme
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell Hospitalized for Concussion After Fall
President Biden speaks about his budget proposal and says he wants to sit down with House...
Biden rolls out budget plan with deficit cuts, tax hikes