Saint Louis defeats George Mason 82-54 in Atlantic 10

Led by Gibson Jimerson’s 21 points, the Saint Louis Billikens defeated the George Mason Patriots 82-54 in the Atlantic 10 Conference Tournament
(MGN)
By By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 5:17 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
NEW YORK (AP) — Gibson Jimerson had 21 points and Saint Louis beat George Mason 82-54 on Thursday in the Atlantic 10 Conference Tournament.

Jimerson was 8 of 13 shooting, including 2 for 5 from distance, and went 3 for 3 from the line for the Billikens (21-11). Javon Pickett went 5 of 6 from the field to add 13 points. Sincere Parker shot 4 for 7, including 2 for 4 from beyond the arc to finish with 10 points.

Josh Oduro led the way for the Patriots (20-13) with 15 points and five assists. Ronald Polite added 12 points for George Mason. De'Von Cooper also recorded 10 points. The loss snapped the Patriots' seven-game winning streak.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

