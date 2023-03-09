Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

South Carolina manslaughter suspect arrested in Trumann

Officers arrested 19-year-old Anthony Howard of Williamston, SC, on a manslaughter charge out...
Officers arrested 19-year-old Anthony Howard of Williamston, SC, on a manslaughter charge out of Anderson County, SC.(Trumann Police Dept.)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 11:54 AM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TRUMANN, Ark. (KAIT) - Trumann police this week arrested a South Carolina man wanted for manslaughter.

According to a Thursday news release, the Trumann Police Department received a notification from its Flock Camera System regarding a car wanted on warrants out of South Carolina.

Officers, along with Poinsett County sheriff’s deputies and agents with the Arkansas Department of Corrections Probation and Parole Division, stopped the vehicle and arrested 19-year-old Anthony Howard of Williamston, SC, on a manslaughter charge from Anderson County, SC.

Chief Jonathan Redman said officers also arrested 37-year-old Grace Smith of Piedmont, SC, on a warrant for discharging firearms into a dwelling.

Both are being held in the Poinsett County Detention Center awaiting extradition.

According to TPD, officers also found a 12-gauge shotgun in the couple’s car.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A report said officers got a call at 12:41 p.m. Monday, March 6 about a theft that occurred at...
Police: Employee steals $48,000 from business
A man was sentenced to 28 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to trafficking nearly...
Drug trafficker sentenced for distributing 360 kilos of meth
Kream Kastle was inducted Monday night during a ceremony at Central Arkansas Library System’s...
Northeast Arkansas restaurant inducted into Food Hall of Fame
According to an affidavit, Jackie Ragan failed to return firefighter gear and a radio worth...
Marked Tree fire fighter charged with theft from the department rehired
The fire occurred sometime before 11 p.m., Tuesday, March 7 on North Sixth Street.
Crews respond to late-night house fire

Latest News

The Arkansas 94th General Assembly is considering several pieces of legislation.
Covering the Capitol: Arkansas lawmakers considering legislation
A 15-year-old Jonesboro boy suspected in a series of shootings in an “ongoing feud” will be...
15-year-old shooting suspect facing adult charges
A crash near a busy Jonesboro intersection has traffic at a standstill.
Jonesboro crash shuts down roadway
Chris Stapleton performs "Cold" at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, April 3, 2022, in...
Chris Stapleton coming to FedExForum