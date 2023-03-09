South Carolina manslaughter suspect arrested in Trumann

TRUMANN, Ark. (KAIT) - Trumann police this week arrested a South Carolina man wanted for manslaughter.

According to a Thursday news release, the Trumann Police Department received a notification from its Flock Camera System regarding a car wanted on warrants out of South Carolina.

Officers, along with Poinsett County sheriff’s deputies and agents with the Arkansas Department of Corrections Probation and Parole Division, stopped the vehicle and arrested 19-year-old Anthony Howard of Williamston, SC, on a manslaughter charge from Anderson County, SC.

Chief Jonathan Redman said officers also arrested 37-year-old Grace Smith of Piedmont, SC, on a warrant for discharging firearms into a dwelling.

Both are being held in the Poinsett County Detention Center awaiting extradition.

According to TPD, officers also found a 12-gauge shotgun in the couple’s car.

