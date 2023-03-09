STUDY: Drug overdose deaths up 9% in Arkansas
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) – The fight to combat drug overdoses in the Natural State continues.
According to a study from QuoteWizard, overdose deaths increased in Arkansas by 9% in 2021.
The company found 621 people died of an overdose in the last 12 months.
The study went on to say overdose deaths nationwide have risen more than 50% since 2019, and opioids account for nearly 70% of overdose deaths.
