STUDY: Drug overdose deaths up 9% in Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) – The fight to combat drug overdoses in the Natural State continues.

According to a study from QuoteWizard, overdose deaths increased in Arkansas by 9% in 2021.

The company found 621 people died of an overdose in the last 12 months.

The study went on to say overdose deaths nationwide have risen more than 50% since 2019, and opioids account for nearly 70% of overdose deaths.

You can read more about the study by clicking here.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.