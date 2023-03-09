Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

STUDY: Drug overdose deaths up 9% in Arkansas

According to a study from QuoteWizard, overdose deaths increased in Arkansas by 9% in 2021.
According to a study from QuoteWizard, overdose deaths increased in Arkansas by 9% in 2021.(MGN)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 8:15 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) – The fight to combat drug overdoses in the Natural State continues.

According to a study from QuoteWizard, overdose deaths increased in Arkansas by 9% in 2021.

The company found 621 people died of an overdose in the last 12 months.

The study went on to say overdose deaths nationwide have risen more than 50% since 2019, and opioids account for nearly 70% of overdose deaths.

You can read more about the study by clicking here.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kream Kastle was inducted Monday night during a ceremony at Central Arkansas Library System’s...
Northeast Arkansas restaurant inducted into Food Hall of Fame
A report said officers got a call at 12:41 p.m. Monday, March 6 about a theft that occurred at...
Police: Employee steals $48,000 from business
The community of Maynard showed up at a meeting to express concerns about the new superintendent.
Community outraged over superintendent hire
The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office said 18-year-old Jeffery Michael Harris, of Canon City, was...
Suspect identified in deaths of Harrisburg couple
The fire occurred sometime before 11 p.m., Tuesday, March 7 on North Sixth Street.
Crews respond to late-night house fire

Latest News

Ohio abortion generic
HB1174 to potentially charge women for receiving abortion
Here's a breakdown of cases in both states and the Ozarks.
CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: Missouri adds 3,250+ cases in its weekly report; Arkansas adds nearly 300 daily new cases
A piece of legislation in the Arkansas House of Representatives would make it easier to access...
New bill to increase access to narcan in Arkansas
It's a medicine commonly used to treat people with breathing problems, but liquid Albuterol is...
Shortages of asthma drug albuterol expected to get worse as supplier closes