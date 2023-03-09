Traffic Alert: Crash in Jonesboro slows morning commute

Energy Alert
Traffic slows down following crash in Jonesboro(KAIT)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 7:30 AM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Police and emergency services are on the scene of a crash on East Johnson Boulevard in Jonesboro.

According to a Jonesboro-Craighead County E911 dispatcher, they received a call around 7:03 a.m. on Thursday, March 9, about a crash near Airport Road.

There are injuries being reported.

No word at this time on the number of vehicles involved.

Try to avoid the area and use another route.

