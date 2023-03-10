2023 4A State Basketball Championship: Blytheville falls to Little Rock Christian

HOT SPRINGS, Ark. (KAIT) - It’s heartbreak for Blytheville boys basketball for the 2nd straight season in Hot Springs.

The Chickasaws fell to Little Rock Christian 74-54 in the 4A State Championship Game. Rashaud Marshall paced the Chicks with 23 points, 14 rebounds, 5 blocks. Jeremiah Wells and TJ Jackson scored in double figures with 10 points each.

But Landren Blocker led the way for the Warriors with 32 points. The State Finals MVP also tacked on 6 rebounds, 3 assists, and 1 steal.

Blytheville finishes the season 34-2 overall. They captured 4A-3 regular season and tournament titles on their road to Hot Springs.

