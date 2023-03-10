Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

2023 4A State Basketball Championship: Blytheville falls to Little Rock Christian

The Chickasaws fell to Little Rock Christian Thursday afternoon in the 4A State Boys Basketball...
The Chickasaws fell to Little Rock Christian Thursday afternoon in the 4A State Boys Basketball Championship.(Source: KAIT)
By Chris Hudgison
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 6:16 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOT SPRINGS, Ark. (KAIT) - It’s heartbreak for Blytheville boys basketball for the 2nd straight season in Hot Springs.

The Chickasaws fell to Little Rock Christian 74-54 in the 4A State Championship Game. Rashaud Marshall paced the Chicks with 23 points, 14 rebounds, 5 blocks. Jeremiah Wells and TJ Jackson scored in double figures with 10 points each.

But Landren Blocker led the way for the Warriors with 32 points. The State Finals MVP also tacked on 6 rebounds, 3 assists, and 1 steal.

Blytheville finishes the season 34-2 overall. They captured 4A-3 regular season and tournament titles on their road to Hot Springs.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man was sentenced to 28 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to trafficking nearly...
Drug trafficker sentenced for distributing 360 kilos of meth
A report said officers got a call at 12:41 p.m. Monday, March 6 about a theft that occurred at...
Police: Employee steals $48,000 from business
Kream Kastle was inducted Monday night during a ceremony at Central Arkansas Library System’s...
Northeast Arkansas restaurant inducted into Food Hall of Fame
According to an affidavit, Jackie Ragan failed to return firefighter gear and a radio worth...
Marked Tree fire fighter charged with theft from the department rehired
The fire occurred sometime before 11 p.m., Tuesday, March 7 on North Sixth Street.
Crews respond to late-night house fire

Latest News

The Lady Bears are back in the state finals for the 2nd straight season.
Mammoth Spring girls basketball reaches state finals for the 2nd straight season
Mammoth Spring girls basketball coach
Fast Break Extra: Mammoth Spring girls basketball coach Scott Small previews 2023 1A State Finals
Chickasaws boys basketball will play in the 4A state finals on Thursday.
Blytheville boys basketball reaches state finals for the 2nd straight season
Blytheville head boys basketball coach
Fast Break Extra: Blytheville head coach McKenzie Pierce after 4A state semifinals