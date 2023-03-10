A-State soccer names new assistant coach

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Scott Sinclair, who holds 10-plus seasons of collegiate soccer coaching experience, has been named assistant coach for the Arkansas State women’s soccer program, head coach Brian Dooley announced Thursday.

“Red Wolves Soccer welcomes Scott and his family to Arkansas State and Jonesboro,” Dooley said. “Having been an assistant and head coach at the collegiate level, Scott is prepared to grow our program in all areas. He will bring a new perspective to our training allowing our players to grow and learn from another voice. He expands our recruiting base into the new regions recently added to the Sun Belt Conference. He is a perfect fit to our program.”

Sinclair most recently served the last two seasons as an assistant coach at George Mason. Additionally, he coached at the ECNL level with the Virginia Development Academy, serving as the Head Coach for the 04/05 Girls, and Assistant Coach for the 06 Girls teams. He previously held the role of Head Women’s Soccer coach at Union University (2018-21) as well as an assistant coach (2014-18) and a volunteer coach (2011-14) for the Union Men’s Soccer program. Sinclair served as the Head Strength & Conditioning coach for the soccer, softball, and volleyball programs at Union University (2011-18). He was also heavily involved with youth development, serving as one of the lead coaches with the US Youth Soccer Olympic Development Program Region III Girls and Tennessee State Soccer Association.

“I am grateful to Coach Dooley and Arkansas State Soccer for giving me the opportunity to join this outstanding staff and program,” Sinclair said. “The women’s soccer program has a reputation of excellence and winning, which is due to the dedicated student-athletes and first-class coaching staff. I am excited and honored to embark on this journey at Arkansas State.

The values of the women’s soccer program align with my own personal beliefs, and I am excited to pursue excellence together with this group. I can’t wait to get started with the team and help contribute to their success. I look forward to working with and learning from a successful, veteran coach like Brian, as well as collaborating with the high-quality athletics staff who continue to foster a winning culture at A-State.”

The Scotland native led Union to winning several accolades both on and off the field. As head coach, he consistently had 90 percent of his student-athletes on Dean’s List, maintaining a team GPA above 3.5 each year. During the 2020-21 academic year, his team accomplished having the highest GPA in the school with a 3.71 average. Other academic accolades include having over 100 athletes on the Gulf South Conference (GSC) Academic Honor Roll, multiple GSC All-Academic Team awards, and multiple United Soccer Coaches Team Academic Awards.

Athletic awards include having multiple GSC Player of the Week awards, multiple All-GSC Soccer First and Second Team awards, two Freshman of the Year awards, and the United Soccer Coaches Platinum Level Team Ethics and Sportsmanship Award for the 2020-21 season.

Sinclair boasts a spectacular resume at the semi-professional and professional level. In his semi-professional career, Sinclair played for Workshop Town FC and Mexborough FC in England both for a year each. Sinclair also played for Sauchie Juniors FC as a part of the East Junior Football League in Scotland for a year. Professionally, Sinclair had a distinguished career with two Scottish premier teams, spending six years at Stirling Albion F.C. and two years at Alloa A.F.C.

Sinclair had a decorated college career at Union University from 2004-2008, including being named a standout defensive player. Sinclair graduated with a bachelor’s degree in sports medicine and exercise science from Union University in 2009 before earning a master’s degree in education and sport leadership in 2017.

Sinclair holds a Youth Coaching License, and the UEFA C license with the Scottish Football Association, National Coaching C License with the United States Soccer Federation and is a Certified Strength and Conditioning Specialist with the National Strength and Conditioning Association.

