Arkansas AG suing 2 solar companies

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 10:32 AM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas Attorney General Tim Griffin is suing two solar companies for violating the state’s Deceptive Trade Practices Act.

The suit alleges Sun Valley Renewables of Conway and Cavalry Solar Solutions of Quitman failed to perform contracted services and provide purchased goods to customers.

“To date, complaints filed with my office against Sun Valley Renewables, LLC, total $1.1 million and complaints filed against Apollo Energy total $1.8 million,” Griffin stated.

To read the lawsuit against Sun Valley Renewables, LLC, click here. To read the lawsuit against Cavalry Solar Solutions dba Apollo Energy, click here.

