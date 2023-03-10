ASU System trustees approve veterinary school in Jonesboro

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Those wishing to become veterinarians will no longer need to leave the state of Arkansas for their education.

During its meeting Friday in Malvern, the Arkansas State University Board of Trustees approved a plan to create a College of Veterinary Medicine on the A-State campus in Jonesboro.

The new college will offer a Doctor of Veterinary Medicine (DVM) degree, according to a news release, the only one of its kind in the state.

“We believe Arkansas State will attract even more undergraduate students who want to pursue degrees in science,” System President Chuck Welch was quoted as saying. “They will soon have the opportunity to stay in Jonesboro for a seamless transition to vet school in addition to existing options of medical school, advanced nursing programs, physical therapy and other outstanding master’s and doctoral programs.”

