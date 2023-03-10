Body recovered from burning home

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A body discovered in a burning home has been sent to the state crime laboratory.

The fire happened around 3:30 a.m. Friday, March 10, on Myatt Creek Road.

The Camp and Mammoth Spring Fire Departments, along with Fulton County ambulance and sheriff’s deputies, responded to the scene.

Sheriff Jacob “Jake” Smith said once the flames were out, crews recovered a body, and the coroner was called to the scene.

The body will be sent to the Arkansas State Crime Laboratory in Little Rock for positive identification.

Smith said in a news release that foul play was not suspected.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.