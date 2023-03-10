Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Body recovered from burning home

A body discovered in a burning home has been sent to the state crime laboratory.
A body discovered in a burning home has been sent to the state crime laboratory.
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 11:20 AM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A body discovered in a burning home has been sent to the state crime laboratory.

The fire happened around 3:30 a.m. Friday, March 10, on Myatt Creek Road.

The Camp and Mammoth Spring Fire Departments, along with Fulton County ambulance and sheriff’s deputies, responded to the scene.

Sheriff Jacob “Jake” Smith said once the flames were out, crews recovered a body, and the coroner was called to the scene.

The body will be sent to the Arkansas State Crime Laboratory in Little Rock for positive identification.

Smith said in a news release that foul play was not suspected.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man was sentenced to 28 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to trafficking nearly...
Drug trafficker sentenced for distributing 360 kilos of meth
Jonesboro police investigate deadly shooting on South Culberhouse Drive
Police searching for suspect in fatal shooting
I-55 lanes reopened following police incident
A crash near a busy Jonesboro intersection has traffic at a standstill.
Jonesboro crash shuts down roadway

Latest News

Arkansas Attorney General Tim Griffin is suing two solar companies for violating the state’s...
Arkansas AG suing 2 solar companies
Jonesboro police investigate deadly shooting on South Culberhouse Drive
Police searching for suspect in fatal shooting
For many, the change means losing an hour of sleep. For others, it means a little more sunlight...
Spring Forward: Daylight Saving Time begins Sunday
Concern across the community as new data show juvenile crimes are on the rise.
Jonesboro police concerned about rising juvenile crime