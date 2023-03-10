Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Couple arrested for stealing fire hydrant, police say

Two people in Alabama are facing multiple charges after they stole a fire hydrant, according to police. (Source: WALA)
By Lee Peck and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 11:25 AM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA/Gray News) – Two people in Alabama are facing multiple charges after stealing a fire hydrant, according to police.

The Mobile Police Department said officers received a call shortly before 5:30 a.m. Thursday about people stealing a fire hydrant in front of a Regions Bank.

Responding officers noticed the suspect vehicle and conducted a traffic stop. Police said they found the fire hydrant in the truck, along with a firearm and drugs.

Police arrested 43-year-old Keith Haley and 39-year-old Karla Frye.

Haley is charged with first-degree theft of services and carrying a concealed weapon, jail records show.

Frye is charged with first-degree theft of property, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Both have bond hearings on Friday.

Officials estimate the cost to replace the fire hydrant to be at least $1,500.

Copyright 2023 WALA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man was sentenced to 28 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to trafficking nearly...
Drug trafficker sentenced for distributing 360 kilos of meth
Jonesboro police investigate deadly shooting on South Culberhouse Drive
Police searching for suspect in fatal shooting
I-55 lanes reopened following police incident
A crash near a busy Jonesboro intersection has traffic at a standstill.
Jonesboro crash shuts down roadway

Latest News

FILE - In testimony to Congress, Chair Jerome Powell made clear that the Fed would increase the...
Another US hiring surge: 311,000 jobs despite Fed rate hikes
FILE: An image of Ben Franklin is seen on a $100 bill. Silicon Valley Bank failed after...
Bank regulators seize Silicon Valley Bank in largest bank failure since the Great Recession
A body discovered in a burning home has been sent to the state crime laboratory.
Body recovered from burning home
Police said the shooting took place a few kilometers north of the downtown area of Germany’s...
German police: 6 dead in Jehovah’s Witnesses hall shooting