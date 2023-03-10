Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Doctor warns to prepare now for time change

By Hayden Savage
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 6:07 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - With Daylight Saving Time starting soon, medical experts want you to be prepared now.

Dr. Ryan Vaisler, a physician at Ozarks Healthcare Family Medicine, explained the time change could mean significant changes in everyone’s health.

“Studies have actually shown there’s a 25% increase in the risk of heart attacks, 6% increase risk in a car accident and strokes as well within one week of Daylight Saving, so pretty significant,” he said.

Dr. Vaisler said while those numbers are statistics, he has seen the trends after the time change himself.

“I have seen that in the emergency rooms, there is an increase in heart attacks and strokes after daylight saving. A lot of that is because when we have poor sleep habits, we get an hour less of sleep, our circadian rhythm is completely off, and we tend not to take our medication appropriately when we have these changes,” he said.

However, there are a few ways to combat the time change.

“The big things to worry about is making sure that we are getting our full 7 to 8 hours of sleep the night before and also for a couple of nights prior to, just getting used to the changes,” Dr. Vaisler said.

The physician said you should prepare for the time change sooner than later.

“What I recommend is three days prior to the time changing, so that’s going to be tonight, to start going to bed an hour earlier,” he said.

Dr. Vaisler added limiting caffeine and alcohol consumption, as well as turning screens off an hour before bed can improve your sleep quality.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man was sentenced to 28 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to trafficking nearly...
Drug trafficker sentenced for distributing 360 kilos of meth
A report said officers got a call at 12:41 p.m. Monday, March 6 about a theft that occurred at...
Police: Employee steals $48,000 from business
Kream Kastle was inducted Monday night during a ceremony at Central Arkansas Library System’s...
Northeast Arkansas restaurant inducted into Food Hall of Fame
According to an affidavit, Jackie Ragan failed to return firefighter gear and a radio worth...
Marked Tree fire fighter charged with theft from the department rehired
The fire occurred sometime before 11 p.m., Tuesday, March 7 on North Sixth Street.
Crews respond to late-night house fire

Latest News

Here's a breakdown of cases in both states and the Ozarks.
CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: Missouri adds 3,250+ cases in its weekly report; Arkansas adds nearly 300 daily new cases
President Joe Biden says the wealthy should pay more in taxes to fund Medicare.
Biden’s new tax plan hopes to save Medicare
President Joe Biden proposed new taxes for individuals making over $400,000 per year
Biden’s new tax plan hopes to save Medicare
On Tuesday, Nov. 15, the ADH reported a “very high” activity level of influenza-like illness.
Weekly Flu Report: ADH releases information on 2022-23 flu season