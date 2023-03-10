Fulton County Courthouse to see much needed repairs

SALEM, Ark. (KAIT) - Officials are working to preserve a piece of the past in Fulton County.

The courthouse at the square in Salem is still in use to this day but needs significant repairs.

Substantial water leaks inside the upstairs portion of the courthouse have caused major deterioration. Wooden boards surrounding some windows in the upstairs portion appear to be warped due to water damage.

Judge Kenneth Crow said he plans to work on this while in office.

“The roof is about 15 to 20 years old. It was installed without gutter systems. There was no overhang, and it was coming on the inside of the walls, so we’ve got to fix that.” he explained.

Judge Crow said as a longtime Fulton County resident, the courthouse is something he would like to see preserved.

“I can’t imagine this court square without this courthouse. This is really the heartbeat of the county, and the employees were the blood flow of it. We have to preserve it,” he said.

The county plans to replace the roof and install gutters soon.

After the roof repairs, Judge Crow explained work on the inside of the building would begin.

