Jones, Jackson help Grizzlies beat Warriors, 131-110

Memphis Grizzlies forward Dillon Brooks (24) shoots against Golden State Warriors guard Donte...
Memphis Grizzlies forward Dillon Brooks (24) shoots against Golden State Warriors guard Donte DiVincenzo, left, in the first half of an NBA basketball game Thursday, March 9, 2023, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Brandon Dill)(Brandon Dill | AP)
By CLAY BAILEY
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 9:39 PM CST|Updated: 13 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Tyus Jones had 22 points and 11 assists, Jaren Jackson Jr. added 21 points and nine rebounds and the Memphis Grizzlies beat the Golden State Warriors 131-110 on Thursday night.

The Grizzlies played their third game without Ja Morant, the star guard who is away from the team after posting a video last weekend in which he appeared to be displaying a gun at a Denver-area strip club. The Grizzlies have announced Morant will miss at least the next three games.

Demond Bane also had 21 points for Memphis.

Stephen Curry had 29 points and seven rebounds for Golden State. Jordan Poole had 22 points, Draymond Green added 16 points and seven assists and Klay Thompson had 14 points.

The teams met in Memphis for the first time since their heated Western Conference postseason that Golden State 4-2.

This was the first of at least four games Morant will miss while he’s away from the team.

