Jonesboro police concerned about rising juvenile crime

By Imani Williams
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 11:00 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Concern across the community as juvenile crimes are on the rise in Jonesboro according to new data.

Chief Rick Elliott said what he is seeing is alarming and a major concern as more juveniles in Jonesboro are getting involved with crime.

“What’s really concerning is the violent crime that some of these youth are being involved in,” he said.

Officers in Jonesboro have responded to several calls each day recently, an increasing amount of those calls involving youth.

According to data provided by the Jonesboro Police Department, 977 juveniles were named suspects in crimes in 2022. That is a 22% increase from 2021.

“Over the past couple of years, we have seen an increase in juvenile crime and the arrest of juveniles,” Elliott said.

The number that concerns Elliott is the number of youth arrested for violent crimes.

76 kids that were the age of 17 or under were arrested for violent crimes in 2022 which is up 55% from 2021.

15-year-old Juan Pasillas will be tried as an adult after being a suspect in a string of shootings.

Court documents show the teen shot at a car with a woman and her son inside in late Feb. 2023.

“The number of encounters officers have with these kids,” Elliott said. “Especially the ones with guns then the intel we are getting from the streets about kids and guns and activities going on associated with it, it’s concerning.”

He said recent juvenile arrests, like Pasillas, may help stop the crime for now.

Jonesboro police are also working with community partners to work on a proactive approach.

Reporter Imani Williams asked Elliott about spring break concerns with more kids out. He said he is concerned, but it is the same concern he has every day as he has seen youth get involved with the wrong activities.

Elliott added he is working with the prosecutor to be aggressive in stopping youth violent crimes.

