1 person killed in shooting, Jonesboro police searching for suspect

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro police are investigating a shooting at the Kum and Go on South Culberhouse Drive.

According to the desk sergeant, the shooting occurred around 12:30 a.m. on Friday, March 10.

@JonesboroPolice are investigating a homicide at the Kum&Go at Culberhouse and SW Drive. One man is dead in the parking lot. Police are searching for the suspect. Police want you to avoid the area. @Region8News pic.twitter.com/yHTaKUGbw1 — Chris Carter (@CCarterNEWS) March 10, 2023

One man was found dead in the Kum and Go parking lot.

Police are currently searching for a suspect described as a tall male wearing a black jacket and sweatpants.

The suspect left the scene driving south on Southwest Drive in a white Malibu.

Police are asking people to stay clear of the area while they continue their investigation.

