Jonesboro police locate missing juvenile

By Chris Carter
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 7:24 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – The Jonesboro Police Department located a missing juvenile who was last seen near Jonesboro High School.

According to the department, officers found 11-year-old Nisi Guterrez around 8:30 Thursday night.

Police said she did not go home after she got off the school bus.

It is unclear where Guterrez was found, but she was found safe after multiple officers from JPD searched several neighborhoods on the north and west sides of the city.

Nisi Guterrez was last seen wearing this outfit at a school assembly.
Nisi Guterrez was last seen wearing this outfit at a school assembly.(Jonesboro Police Dept.)

