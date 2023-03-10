Jonesboro police searching for missing juvenile

Energy Alert
By Chris Carter
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 7:24 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – The Jonesboro Police Department is searching for a missing juvenile who was last seen near Jonesboro High School.

According to the department, officers are searching the area of the 1600 block of South Main Street where 11-year-old Nisi Guterrez was last seen.

Police said she did not go home after she got off the school bus today. She was last seen at a school assembly earlier Thursday.

Guterrez is described as a Hispanic female with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing black pants, a long red sleeve shirt and black jacket. She is 5′2′' and 120 lbs. with dark complexion.

The outfit she was last seen is similar to the one in the picture below:

Nisi Guterrez was last seen wearing this outfit at a school assembly.
Nisi Guterrez was last seen wearing this outfit at a school assembly.(Jonesboro Police Dept.)

Anyone with information about where she may be is asked to call police.

