Mammoth Spring girls basketball reaches state finals for the 2nd straight season

The Lady Bears are back in the state finals for the 2nd straight season.(Source: KAIT)
The Lady Bears are back in the state finals for the 2nd straight season.(Source: KAIT)
By Chris Hudgison
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 6:19 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
MAMMOTH SPRING, Ark. (KAIT) - Mammoth Spring girls basketball is in a familiar destination and will face a familiar opponent.

The Lady Bears face Norfork for the 1A State Championship for the 2nd straight season. Tipoff is Friday at 6:00pm on Arkansas PBS.

2023 State Finals Weekend - BankOZK Arena (Hot Springs)

Friday, March 10th

Session 1 Tickets: Click Here

10:30 am UNIFIED Hot Springs vs Ozark

12:00 pm - 6A Girls - Conway vs North Little Rock

1:45 pm - 6A Boys - Jonesboro vs Springdale

Session 2 Tickets: Click Here

6:00 pm - 1A Girls - Mammoth Spring vs Norfork

7:45 pm - 1A Boys - Marked Tree vs County Line

Saturday, March 11th

Session 1 Tickets: Click Here

11:30 am - 2A Girls - Conway Christian vs Mt. Vernon-Enola

1:15 pm - 2A Boys - Bigelow vs Marshall

Session 2 Tickets: Click Here

6:00 pm - 3A Girls - Salem vs. Lamar

7:45 pm - 3A Boys - Manila vs Bergman

