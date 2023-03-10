Mammoth Spring girls basketball reaches state finals for the 2nd straight season
MAMMOTH SPRING, Ark. (KAIT) - Mammoth Spring girls basketball is in a familiar destination and will face a familiar opponent.
The Lady Bears face Norfork for the 1A State Championship for the 2nd straight season. Tipoff is Friday at 6:00pm on Arkansas PBS.
2023 State Finals Weekend - BankOZK Arena (Hot Springs)
Friday, March 10th
10:30 am UNIFIED Hot Springs vs Ozark
12:00 pm - 6A Girls - Conway vs North Little Rock
1:45 pm - 6A Boys - Jonesboro vs Springdale
6:00 pm - 1A Girls - Mammoth Spring vs Norfork
7:45 pm - 1A Boys - Marked Tree vs County Line
Saturday, March 11th
11:30 am - 2A Girls - Conway Christian vs Mt. Vernon-Enola
1:15 pm - 2A Boys - Bigelow vs Marshall
6:00 pm - 3A Girls - Salem vs. Lamar
7:45 pm - 3A Boys - Manila vs Bergman
