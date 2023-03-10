March 10: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

It’s breezy and cool this morning, but we are dry. Today we should see partly cloudy skies with temperatures in the mid-50s.

The first part of Saturday looks dry as well, but scattered showers return by the afternoon. The best chance of rain will be overnight Saturday into Sunday morning. You could also hear a few rumbles of thunder.

We could see a few scattered showers on Sunday, but we should start a dry, calm period by Sunday evening. Temperatures look to stay at or a few degrees below normal heading into next week.

After Sunday, rain chances do not return until late next week.

Meteorologist Aaron Castleberry has your morning drive forecast.

News Headlines

Jonesboro police are investigating a deadly shooting at the Kum and Go on South Culberhouse.

Jonesboro police investigate deadly shooting on South Culberhouse Drive (KAIT)

We’ll tell you why Jonesboro police are concerned about rising juvenile crime.

A bill that would prevent kids from getting certain books at the library is back on the agenda in the Arkansas legislature.

Region 8 is representing in the state basketball finals in Hot Springs. Sports Director Chris Hudgison has highlights and looks ahead to the big match-ups today and this weekend..

These stories and more coming up at 6:00 a.m. on Good Morning Region 8.

