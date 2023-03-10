Medical marijuana sales up year-to-year

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansans purchased more medical marijuana in January and February than they did during the same time last year.

According to the Department of Finance Administration, patients bought 8,832 pounds of medical marijuana in the last two months for a combined price of $68.6 million.

“Sales for the first two months of 2023 increased by $4 million over the same period in 2022,” said Scott Hardin, spokesperson for the DFA. “Additionally, state tax collection on medical marijuana totaled $5.3 million for January and February. Overall, $94.7 million in state tax revenue has been collected since the industry launched in mid-2019.”

Natural Relief Dispensary of Sherwood led the state with 884 pounds sold, followed by Suite 443 of Hot Springs with 846 pounds sold.

The DFA reported the following sales during January and February:

TOTAL MEDICAL MARIJUANA SALES FOR JANUARY 2023

Suite 443 (Hot Springs, opened May 10, 2019) sold 417.63 pounds of medical marijuana in January.

Green Springs Medical (Hot Springs, opened May 12, 2019) sold 185.97 pounds of medical marijuana in January.

Arkansas Natural Products (Clinton, opened June 20, 2019) sold 52.03 pounds of medical marijuana in January.

Greenlight Dispensary (Helena, opened June 27, 2019) sold 29.39 pounds of medical marijuana in January.

Native Green Hensley (Hensley, opened July 2, 2019) sold 31.91 pounds of medical marijuana in January.

Fiddler’s Green (Mountain View, opened July 11, 2019) sold 95.01 pounds of medical marijuana in January.

The Releaf Center (Bentonville, opened August 7, 2019) sold 254.00 pounds of medical marijuana in January.

The Source (Bentonville, opened August 15, 2019) sold 153.64 pounds of medical marijuana in January.

Acanza (Fayetteville, opened September 14, 2019) sold 168.46 pounds of medical marijuana in January.

Harvest (Conway, opened October 11, 2019) sold 198.89 pounds of medical marijuana in January.

Purspirit Cannabis (Fayetteville, opened November 20, 2019) sold 226.66 pounds of medical marijuana in January.

NEA Full Spectrum (Brookland, opened December 9, 2019) sold 117.80 pounds of medical marijuana in January.

420 Dispensary (Russellville, opened December 17, 2019) sold 50.22 pounds of medical marijuana in January.

The Greenery (Fort Smith, opened December 18, 2019) sold 97.70 pounds of medical marijuana in January.

Good Day Farm Texarkana (formerly Red River Remedy, opened January 10, 2020) sold 46.73 pounds of medical marijuana in January.

SuperFarm (Texarkana, formerly Bloom Medicinals, opened January 15, 2020) sold 34.42 pounds of medical marijuana in January.

Plant Family Therapeutics (Mountain Home, opened February 3, 2020) sold 161.99 pounds of medical marijuana in January.

Berner’s by Good Day Farm (Little Rock, opened February 14, 2020) sold 140.99 pounds of medical marijuana in January.

Greenlight Little Rock (formerly Curaleaf, opened February 26, 2020) sold 81.81 pounds of medical marijuana in January.

Custom Cannabis (Alexander, opened March 5, 2020) sold 109.80 pounds of medical marijuana in January.

Natural Relief Dispensary (Sherwood, opened March 17, 2020) sold 441.27 pounds of medical marijuana in January.

Body and Mind Dispensary (West Memphis, opened April 27, 2020) sold 122.02 pounds of medical marijuana in January.

Delta Cannabis (West Memphis, opened July 1, 2020) sold 128.47 pounds of medical marijuana in January.

Good Day Monticello (Monticello, opened July 4, 2020) sold 37.50 pounds of medical marijuana in January.

Enlightened Cannabis for People (Arkadelphia, opened July 16, 2020) sold 22.99 pounds of medical marijuana in January.

Enlightened Cannabis for People (Heber Springs, opened July 17, 2020) sold 70.49 pounds of medical marijuana in January.

Enlightened Cannabis for People (Morrilton, opened August 3, 2020) sold 57.80 pounds of medical marijuana in January.

Enlightened Cannabis for People (Clarksville, opened August 7, 2020) 42.21 pounds of medical marijuana in January.

Greenlight West Memphis (West Memphis, opened August 26, 2020) sold 42.76 pounds of medical marijuana in January.

High Bank Cannabis (Pine Bluff, opened October 9, 2021) sold 162.52 pounds of medical marijuana in January.

Zen Leaf (El Dorado, opened October 22, 2020) sold 55.36 pounds of medical marijuana in January.

Spring River Dispensary (Hardy, opened January 7, 2021) sold 101.64 pounds of medical marijuana in January.

Native Green Little Rock (Little Rock, opened May, 6, 2021) sold 45.70 pounds of medical marijuana in January.

Hash Co. (Pine Bluff, opened June 18, 2021) sold 10.37 pounds of medical marijuana in January.

Osage Creek Dispensary (Eureka Springs, opened June 18, 2021) sold 34.55 pounds of medical marijuana in January.

The Treatment Cannabis Dispensary (Pine Bluff, opened July 1, 2021) sold 39.14 pounds of medical marijuana in January.

CROP (Jonesboro, opened September 21, 2021) sold 274.36 pounds of medical marijuana in January.

Good Day Farm Van Buren (opened March 7, 2022) sold 76.19 pounds of medical marijuana in January.

Combined, this is 4,420 pounds sold in January.

TOTAL MEDICAL MARIJUANA SALES FOR FEBRUARY 2023

Suite 443 (Hot Springs, opened May 10, 2019) sold 439.07 pounds of medical marijuana in February.

Green Springs Medical (Hot Springs, opened May 12, 2019) sold 184.17 pounds of medical marijuana in February.

Arkansas Natural Products (Clinton, opened June 20, 2019) sold 54.14 pounds of medical marijuana in February.

Greenlight Dispensary (Helena, opened June 27, 2019) sold 28.20 pounds of medical marijuana in February.

Native Green Hensley (Hensley, opened July 2, 2019) sold 39.08 pounds of medical marijuana in February.

Fiddler’s Green (Mountain View, opened July 11, 2019) sold 94.84 pounds of medical marijuana in February.

The Releaf Center (Bentonville, opened August 7, 2019) sold 242.04 pounds of medical marijuana in February.

The Source (Bentonville, opened August 15, 2019) sold 144.71 pounds of medical marijuana in February.

Acanza (Fayetteville, opened September 14, 2019) sold 147.99 pounds of medical marijuana in February.

Harvest (Conway, opened October 11, 2019) sold 190.37 pounds of medical marijuana in February.

Purspirit Cannabis (Fayetteville, opened November 20, 2019) sold 220.19 pounds of medical marijuana in February.

NEA Full Spectrum (Brookland, opened December 9, 2019) sold 109.11 pounds of medical marijuana in February.

420 Dispensary (Russellville, opened December 17, 2019) sold 45.33 pounds of medical marijuana in February.

The Greenery (Fort Smith, opened December 18, 2019) sold 99.56 pounds of medical marijuana in February.

Good Day Farm Texarkana (formerly Red River Remedy, opened January 10, 2020) sold 59.00 pounds of medical marijuana in February.

SuperFarm (Texarkana, formerly Bloom Medicinals, opened January 15, 2020) sold 35.03 pounds of medical marijuana in February.

Plant Family Therapeutics (Mountain Home, opened February 3, 2020) sold 180.81 pounds of medical marijuana in February.

Berner’s by Good Day Farm (Little Rock, opened February 14, 2020) sold 147.22 pounds of medical marijuana in February.

Greenlight Little Rock (formerly Curaleaf, opened February 26, 2020) sold 71.66 pounds of medical marijuana in February.

Custom Cannabis (Alexander, opened March 5, 2020) sold 102.19 pounds of medical marijuana in February.

Natural Relief Dispensary (Sherwood, opened March 17, 2020) sold 443.27 pounds of medical marijuana in February.

Body and Mind Dispensary (West Memphis, opened April 27, 2020) sold 121.59 pounds of medical marijuana in February.

Delta Cannabis (West Memphis, opened July 1, 2020) sold 132.21 pounds of medical marijuana in February.

Good Day Monticello (Monticello, opened July 4, 2020) sold 38.80 pounds of medical marijuana in February.

Enlightened Cannabis for People (Arkadelphia, opened July 16, 2020) sold 23.61 pounds of medical marijuana in February.

Enlightened Cannabis for People (Heber Springs, opened July 17, 2020) sold 68.43 pounds of medical marijuana in February.

Enlightened Cannabis for People (Morrilton, opened August 3, 2020) sold 58.27 pounds of medical marijuana in February.

Enlightened Cannabis for People (Clarksville, opened August 7, 2020) 45.64 pounds of medical marijuana in February.

Greenlight West Memphis (West Memphis, opened August 26, 2020) sold 45.43 pounds of medical marijuana in February.

High Bank Cannabis (Pine Bluff, opened October 9, 2021) sold 165.70 pounds of medical marijuana in February.

Zen Leaf (El Dorado, opened October 22, 2020) sold 57.79 pounds of medical marijuana in February.

Spring River Dispensary (Hardy, opened January 7, 2021) sold 97.93 pounds of medical marijuana in February.

Native Green Little Rock (Little Rock, opened May, 6, 2021) sold 50.60 pounds of medical marijuana in February.

Hash Co. (Pine Bluff, opened June 18, 2021) sold 10.35 pounds of medical marijuana in February.

Osage Creek Dispensary (Eureka Springs, opened June 18, 2021) sold 36.99 pounds of medical marijuana in February.

The Treatment Cannabis Dispensary (Pine Bluff, opened July 1, 2021) sold 38.12 pounds of medical marijuana in February.

CROP (Jonesboro, opened September 21, 2021) sold 265.24 pounds of medical marijuana in February.

Good Day Farm Van Buren (opened March 7, 2022) sold 77.65 pounds of medical marijuana in February.

Combined, this is 4,412 pounds sold in February.

