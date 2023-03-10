Energy Alert
Paragould park gives chance for pets’ memories to live on

By Griffin DeMarrais
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 6:25 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - Giving your pet a place where they can always be remembered is the goal of the new rainbow bridge at Harmon Park in Paragould.

Paragould Parks and Recreation Director James Kashak explained the bridge was originally an idea taken from a park in Little Rock.

The bridge can be filled with different colored tags that have your dog’s name.

Kashak said it’s a way to make sure the memory of a man’s best friend lives forever.

“The years you spent with this pet are special it’s a good way to remember your diseased pet by purchasing the tag and every time you go to the dog park, you can remember them,” he said.

You can find out how to purchase a tag by calling the Paragould Parks and Recreation Department at 870-239-7530 or visiting their building at 3404 Linwood Drive.

