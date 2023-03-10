Energy Alert
Weather alters A-State baseball weekend series with Eastern Illinois

By A-State Athletics
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 10:44 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Due to forecasted inclement weather, the weekend schedule has been altered for the Arkansas State baseball team’s three-game series versus Eastern Illinois.

Friday’s series opener at Tomlinson Stadium-Kell Field moves up an hour, with first pitch slated for 5 p.m., with Saturday’s contest set for a 10 a.m. start. Game three of the series will then be played Monday at 3 p.m.

Single-game tickets for Sunday’s tilt will be honored for Monday’s game.

All three games will be broadcasted live on ESPN+, while the radio broadcasts can be heard on The Ticket Radio Network stations 95.3/96.9/970 AM in Jonesboro, as well as online at 953theticket.com.

