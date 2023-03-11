Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

2023 6A State Basketball Championship: Jonesboro beats Springdale to secure three-peat

Hurricane win 3rd straight State Title
Hurricane win 3rd straight State Title(KAIT-TV)
By Logan Whaley
Published: Mar. 11, 2023 at 12:14 AM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOT SPRINGS, Ark. (KAIT) - As they’ve done all season, Jonesboro locked in defensively, holding Springdale to 36 percent shooting from the field as the Hurricane beat the Bulldogs 48-43 to take home the 6A Boys Basketball Championship at the Bank OZK Arena Friday.

For JHS (30-3), it’s their third straight State Title, winning back-to-back 5A Championships in 2022 and 2021.

“It’s fierce, and I don’t know of another way to describe it,” head coach Wes Swift said of the team’s defensive mentality. “These dudes have held down the best players, teams in the country and they did it again tonight... but we’ve done it all year and last year’s team did the same thing.”

The two teams were all tied at 36 in the final frame, but a 7-0 run late in the quarter propelled Jonesboro to the win. Deion Buford-Wesson hit the key three to push the lead to seven with 1:16 to play. Buford-Wesson was named the Finals MVP, finishing with a game-high 15 points on 6-10 shooting.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man was sentenced to 28 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to trafficking nearly...
Drug trafficker sentenced for distributing 360 kilos of meth
Jonesboro police investigate deadly shooting on South Culberhouse Drive
Police searching for suspect in fatal shooting
I-55 lanes reopened following police incident
A crash near a busy Jonesboro intersection has traffic at a standstill.
Jonesboro crash shuts down roadway

Latest News

Lady Bears take home 1A State Championship
2023 1A State Basketball Championship: Mammoth Spring girls beat Norfork in title rematch
Golden Hurricane win 3rd straight state title
Fast Break Friday Night (3/10/23): Jonesboro beats Springdale to win 3rd straight state championship
The Lady Greyhounds play for a state title Saturday night.
Salem girls basketball reaches state finals for the 2nd time in 3 seasons
Lady Greyhounds prepare for 3A finals
Salem girls basketball reaches state finals for the 2nd time in 3 seasons