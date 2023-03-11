Energy Alert
Arkansas State senior Camryn Newton-Smith competes in NCAA Indoor Track & Field Championships

By A-State Athletics
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 11:05 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Arkansas State track and field athlete Camryn Newton-Smith led the pentathlon after two events at the NCAA Indoor Championships, but had to withdraw after three events due to injury.

The Greenbank, Australia, native totaled 2,644 points across three events, proving herself among the elites in the sport and sitting third after the shot put. But an ankle injury on her last attempt in the high jump ended her event.

Newton-Smith got off to a blistering start, clocking a career-best 8.35 in the 60-meter hurdles – a time that is ties her for second in school history in the event.

She claimed an edge in the overall standings after two events, clearing 1.78m (5-10) in the high jump. On her final jump, Newton-Smith sustained her injury and battled through the shot put, recording a throw of 11.69m (38-4.25) on her first attempt.

The senior’s indoor season ended with her owning the second-highest pentathlon score in the nation entering the championships – a school-record and Sun Belt Conference-record 4,356 points.

A-State opens the outdoor season Thursday, March 23, in Starkville, Miss., at the Al Schmidt Bulldog Relays hosted by Mississippi State.

For the latest on the A-State track and field and cross country programs, follow @AStateTrack on Twitter and @Arkansas_State_Track on Instagram, while also liking the team’s Facebook page at //Facebook.com/AStateTrackAndField.

