Children’s reading room to be added to BRTC’s library

POCAHONTAS, AR (Edited News Release/KAIT) — The Black River Technical College (BRTC) Foundation announced Saturday, March 4 during the BRTC Foundation/RiverBank Spring Fling, formerly known as the BRTC Foundation Gala, that there will be a children’s reading room added onto the Black River Technical College Library that will be named “The Mary Helen Jackson’s Children’s Reading Room.”

BRTC president Martin Eggensperger said John and Mary Helen Jackson’s significant financial contribution will allow the college to add the reading room to the already existing library structure solving issues for BRTC student parents and encouraging children to fall in love with reading.

“As you know many of our students are parents who do not have a place to take their children while studying, and this reading room will dramatically affect both those students and their children. It’s a multigenerational fix to a problem we have as a community.”

Doug Cox said, “Both John and Mary Helen have a strong passion for serving others and generous hearts. This addition will encourage children to read and become involved with books. It’s such a special project and will help encourage children to love to read.” For more information about the BRTC Foundation, visit https://blackrivertech.org/brtc-foundation.

