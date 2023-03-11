Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Children’s reading room to be added to BRTC’s library

BRTC president Martin Eggensperger said John and Mary Helen Jackson’s significant financial...
BRTC president Martin Eggensperger said John and Mary Helen Jackson’s significant financial contribution will allow the college to add the reading room to the already existing library structure solving issues for BRTC student parents and encouraging children to fall in love with reading.((Source: KAIT-TV))
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 8:31 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POCAHONTAS, AR (Edited News Release/KAIT) — The Black River Technical College (BRTC) Foundation announced Saturday, March 4 during the BRTC Foundation/RiverBank Spring Fling, formerly known as the BRTC Foundation Gala, that there will be a children’s reading room added onto the Black River Technical College Library that will be named “The Mary Helen Jackson’s Children’s Reading Room.”

BRTC president Martin Eggensperger said John and Mary Helen Jackson’s significant financial contribution will allow the college to add the reading room to the already existing library structure solving issues for BRTC student parents and encouraging children to fall in love with reading.

“As you know many of our students are parents who do not have a place to take their children while studying, and this reading room will dramatically affect both those students and their children. It’s a multigenerational fix to a problem we have as a community.”

Doug Cox said, “Both John and Mary Helen have a strong passion for serving others and generous hearts. This addition will encourage children to read and become involved with books. It’s such a special project and will help encourage children to love to read.” For more information about the BRTC Foundation, visit https://blackrivertech.org/brtc-foundation.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man was sentenced to 28 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to trafficking nearly...
Drug trafficker sentenced for distributing 360 kilos of meth
Jonesboro police investigate deadly shooting on South Culberhouse Drive
Police searching for suspect in fatal shooting
I-55 lanes reopened following police incident
A crash near a busy Jonesboro intersection has traffic at a standstill.
Jonesboro crash shuts down roadway

Latest News

Departing as dean effective Friday, June 30, Cates is returning to his academic consulting...
A-State Liberal Arts dean to step down
On Friday, March 10, a judge found probable cause to charge Randy Gatlin with rape, computer...
Paragould man accused of raping child
A look inside the science fair where students got their chance to go to the international...
Local science fair gives students a chance at cash prize
The Kum and Go at Southwest Dr. where one person was killed in a shooting early Friday morning.
Community reacts after late-night shooting