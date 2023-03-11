Energy Alert
Community reacts after late-night shooting

By Griffin DeMarrais
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 6:45 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A neighborhood nightmare after a late-night shooting ended with deadly consequences in Jonesboro.

Police said the shooting happened around 12:30 a.m. Friday, March 10, at the Kum and Go located at the corner of Southwest Drive and South Culberhouse Road.

The gas station is a popular spot for those who live in the neighborhood behind it like Frank Kirkley, who said he could not believe what happened.

“You know it’s hard to believe man you don’t think of that happening in this area, but it shows, even more, it can happen anywhere,” he said.

Tangula Jones said the news made her not want to leave her house that morning.

“When the suspect is still on the loose, that kind of made me scared and I didn’t want to leave the house,” she said.

Jones added that things like this don’t happen where she lives and that this changes the way a lot of people will think of her neighborhood.

“It’s a quiet, peaceful, older neighborhood, and, you know, everyone just kind of keeps to themselves,” she said. “It kind of makes you think twice about anything that goes on around the neighborhood now.”

Detectives were able to determine was “not a random act of violence” and that the shooting suspect and the victim, 37-year-old Nicholas Childs, knew each other.

If you have any information in this case, you are urged to call CrimeStoppers at 935-STOP (7867).

