Craighead County to see road closures over culvert work

If you’re traveling through Craighead County any time soon, there are a couple of closures you...
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 10:41 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - If you’re traveling through Craighead County any time soon, there are a couple of closures you need to be aware of.

The Cragieahd County Highway Department said it will close County Road 945 on Monday, March 13. Crews will be replacing a culvert from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., or until the work is complete. The area to be affected will be between County Road 906 and County Road 954.

On Tuesday, March 14, County Road 945 will be closed again from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. so crews can replace another culvert. The area to be affected will be between Highway 18 and County Road 906.

You are advised to find an alternate route if you often go through one of these areas.

