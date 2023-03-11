Energy Alert
Firefighter’s wife dies after blaze kills son, injures 2 other children

A Chicago firefighter has lost his wife and son after a fire broke out at their home.
A Chicago firefighter has lost his wife and son after a fire broke out at their home.(dlewis33 via Canva)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 9:07 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
CHICAGO (AP) — A Chicago firefighter’s wife has died days after a fire at the family’s Northwest Side home also killed their 7-year-old son.

Summer Day-Stewart, 36, was pronounced dead at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Cook County officials said Friday.

Seven-year-old Ezra Stewart was pronounced dead Wednesday evening, the day after the fire, the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office has said.

The boy, his mother and his two sisters, ages 2 and 7, suffered from smoke inhalation and were rushed to hospitals Tuesday night after being rescued from the burning home.

Firefighter Walter Stewart, who lived in the house, was not part of the fire crew that responded to the fire, but when he heard the address of the fire over radio dispatch, he went to the scene and gave his wife CPR, Chicago Fire Department spokesperson Larry Langford said.

Police said the fire started accidentally in the kitchen.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

