Local science fair gives students a chance at cash prize

By Griffin DeMarrais
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 6:50 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Students in Northeast Arkansas traveled to Arkansas State University in Jonesboro to test their luck in an event of scientific wonder.

On Friday, March 10, the 67th Annual Science Fair brought students in from 19 different counties, all fighting for a chance to continue on to the international competition.

This year’s event featured some students with a winning history.

Tillman Kennon, a professor of science education at Arkansas State, said it is special to do this every year.

“There is a lot of competition out here, especially this time of year when you look at everything else these kids are involved in, so when you get kids to work on a project as long as some of them do and be here on a Friday it is a pretty neat thing,” he said.

The winner of the fair gets a chance to go participate in the international championship in Dallas, and the top contestants have a chance at a cash prize.

