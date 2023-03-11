Energy Alert
Paragould man accused of raping child

On Friday, March 10, a judge found probable cause to charge Randy Gatlin with rape, computer exploitation of a child, sex solicitation/indecency of a child, and possession of a firearm by certain persons.(Source: Greene County Sheriff's Office)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 8:26 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) – A 31-year-old Paragould man is behind bars after he was accused of having sex with a child.

Randy Gatlin was arrested on Thursday, March 9, according to online rosters.

An affidavit said in March 2023, the Paragould Police Department received a complaint about an alleged inappropriate relationship between Gatlin and the victim.

A search of Gatlin’s home during his arrest revealed a shotgun located next to his bed. The affidavit noted he is a convicted felon and it was illegal for him to have a gun under state law.

According to police, Gatlin made several incriminating statements during an interview with detectives.

On Friday, March 10, a judge found probable cause to charge Gatlin with rape, computer exploitation of a child, sex solicitation/indecency of a child, and possession of a firearm by certain persons.

Gatlin is being held without bond at the Greene County Detention Center.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

