Riverside & UCA alum Gavin Stone faring well in Dodgers Spring Training

Riverside & UCA alum Gavin Stone is pitching with the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2023 Spring Training.
Riverside & UCA alum Gavin Stone is pitching with the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2023 Spring Training.(Source: Los Angeles Dodgers)
By Chris Hudgison
Published: Mar. 11, 2023 at 1:33 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
SURPRISE, Ariz. (KAIT) - Gavin Stone played on Fast Break Friday Nights in 2017. Six years later, the Riverside and UCA alum is impressing the Los Angeles Dodgers in Spring Training.

In two appearances in Arizona, Stone has tossed 2 shutout innings and recorded 3 strikeouts. Dodgers manager Dave Roberts was impressed with the Lake City native.

“I think what stood out most with Gavin is the way he carries himself in his first major league camp,” Roberts said on March 8th. “He sort of just fits in. And then when he takes the mound with work, it’s a focus that a lot of young players, pitchers don’t have that appreciation for what that means. I think there’s an elite focus there. And then when you layer on the stuff, it’s plus command, it’s a plus fastball, and it’s a plus plus changeup, and a pretty good slider. So all those ingredients, lot to like. And a great competitor too.”

Stone is a non-roster invitee to Spring Training after a stellar 2022 season in the minors. He recorded 9 wins, 168 strikeouts, and a 1.48 ERA. Batters hit just .206 against Stone, he pitched in A Advanced Great Lakes, AA Tulsa, and AAA Oklahoma City.

Stone was the 2022 Branch Rickey Minor League Pitcher of the Year, he’s currently on ESPN & MLB.com lists of top MLB prospects.

2023 Spring Training
Year Tm Age GS W L W-L% ERA G GS GF CG SHO SV IP H R ER HR BB IBB SO HBP BK WP BF WHIP H9 HR9 BB9 SO9 SO/W OppQual
2023LAD240000.002000002.0100010300081.0004.50.04.513.53.005.5
Provided by Baseball-Reference.com: View Original Table
Generated 3/11/2023.

