Work to begin on Brookland sports complex

BROOKLAND, Ark. (KAIT) - A multi-million dollar project in Brookland is finally seeing progress.

According to the Brookland Parks Committee, dirt work is set to begin on Thursday, March 23 of this year, weather permitting.

The project was put on hold after the city council voted against bids to build the complex just west of Highway 49 in Sept. 2022.

In a social media post, the committee said that two small parks have been delayed due to over-budgeted bids.

It said that instead of bidding on each park as a whole, it will break them up into different phases for more competitive bidding.

The city will reissue bids within the next 30 days.

