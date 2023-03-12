A-State baseball’s game 2 matchup with Eastern Illinois suspended in 5th inning

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Rainy weather in Jonesboro resulted in the suspension of the Arkansas State baseball team’s Saturday-morning contest versus Eastern Illinois in the fifth inning.

The Red Wolves led 3-1 after four frames and prepared to take the field for the fifth when rainfall increased. After nearly an hour delay, teams and game officials suspended play due to forecasts and current conditions at Tomlinson Stadium-Kell Field.

Game and facility officials will assess the field at 9 a.m. Sunday morning to determine the resumption of the suspended contest. If conditions allow, the game will be resumed Sunday, with a time to be announced.

If conditions do not allow, the contest will resume at 3 p.m. Monday, with a seven-inning series finale beginning 30 minutes following the conclusion of the suspended game.

Kody Darcy drove in all three of A-State’s runs with an RBI single in the first and a two-run homer in the fourth. Hunter Draper allowed just one run on five hits in four innings pitched.

