Fast draw tournament brought gunslingers to Arkansas

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - Gunslingers across several states travelled to the Natural State for a fast draw competition.

The Cowboy Fast Draw Association held the Arkansas State and the Southern Territorial Championship in Arkansas for the first time.

The competition lasted three days, from March 8 to March 11, in Paragould.

Competitors tested their draw time against a target. Some of the fastest shooters shot their guns what seemed to be faster than the blink of an eye.

In the true spirit of the wild west, some of the gunslingers wore clothing that is associated with the time period.

“We try to imitate the old western 1860′s 1870′s era where we wear the same period clothing,” Randy Smith, match director of the Cowboy Fast Draw Association, said.

The clothing isn’t the only aspect that keeps the wild west alive during the tournament, the holsters and the guns also resemble the those of the time.

Almost 50 competitors competed across bought tournaments. Smith said the competition rewards several of its competitors.

“We pay money all the way down to seventh place. Trophies down to 15th. Lots of people, that’s all they do is travel to get the trophies,” he said.

The association said it hopes to return to Arkansas.

