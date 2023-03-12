Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Firefighter dies after battle with illness, fire chief says

The Brecksville Fire Department is mourning the loss of a firefighter following a battle with...
The Brecksville Fire Department is mourning the loss of a firefighter following a battle with an illness.(Source: Brecksville Fire Department)
By Alec Sapolin and Andrew McMunn
Published: Mar. 12, 2023 at 1:52 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRECKSVILLE, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - An Ohio firefighter died after a battle with an illness on Friday, according to officials.

The Brecksville Fire Department said it is mourning the loss of Bruce Gordon, who died at the age of 60 from an unidentified illness.

Brecksville Fire Chief Nick Zamiska said Gordon had been with the fire department for 40 years and had acted as a firefighter and a paramedic.

“He will be missed by all,” Zamiska said in a comment. “Truly the best of the best.”

Funeral details have not been announced.

Copyright 2023 WOIO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On Friday, March 10, a judge found probable cause to charge Randy Gatlin with rape, computer...
Paragould man accused of raping child
The priceless gift was something dad John Ivanowski did not see coming. His daughter, Delayne...
‘I can’t stop crying’: 25-year-old daughter secretly becomes her father’s kidney donor
If you’re traveling through Craighead County any time soon, there are a couple of closures you...
Craighead County to see road closures over culvert work
Arkansas Attorney General Tim Griffin is suing two solar companies for violating the state’s...
Arkansas AG suing 2 solar companies
The Kum and Go at Southwest Dr. where one person was killed in a shooting early Friday morning.
Community reacts after late-night shooting

Latest News

A boy and a man ride bicycles through floodwaters in Watsonville, Calif., Saturday, March 11,...
As atmospheric river exits, another awaits to hit California
Two boats, one overturned, sit on Blacks Beach, Sunday, March 12, 2023, in San Diego....
8 dead after smuggling boat capsizes off San Diego coast
The U.S. Coast Guard calls the deaths of eight human trafficking victims a "tragedy."
At least 8 dead after boat capsized near San Diego
Video shows the moments a chopper rescues a man trapped by a rising river.
VIDEO: Person rescued by helicopter over Salinas River in California