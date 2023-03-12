Manila boys basketball wins first state championship since 1962

HOT SPRINGS, Ark. (KAIT) - They saved the best game for last on state finals weekend.

Manila and Bergman had a instant classic Saturday night in Hot Springs. The Lions beat the Panthers 61-57 in overtime in the 3A State Boys Basketball Championship.

A Sawyer Schubert layup in the final seconds of regulation forced OT. Manila pounced in free hoops, Jaron Burrow and Brayden Nunnally put the game out of reach with key buckets down the stretch. Nunnally earned State Finals MVP honors with 22 points, 6 rebounds, 2 steals, and 1 block. Burrow had 20 points in the victory.

Luke Kirk had the highlight of the night, hitting a halfcourt shot for Manila to end the 3rd quarter.

Here's my view of Luke Kirk hitting a halfcourt shot to end 3rd quarter.



It gave Manila the lead heading to the 4th, the Lions beat Bergman 61-57 in OT to win the 3A State Championship.



You pretty much heard the whole town roar in Hot Springs.



More: https://t.co/W9Th45tg9s pic.twitter.com/4PYC1m3Xl5 — Chris Hudgison (@ChrisHudgison) March 12, 2023

The 31-5 Lions make history in the Spa City, capturing their first state championship since 1962.

