March Madness: Mizzou and Arkansas learn their NCAA Tournament seeding, first-round opponent

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The first round of March Madness is set, and the University of Missouri and the University of Arkansas now know who they will play.

Mizzou:

The Tigers (24-9) got the number 7 seed in the South division and will face off against Utah State ( 26-8) in Sacramento on March 16 at 12:40 p.m. on TNT.

Let's 🕺



𝗠𝗶𝘇𝘇𝗼𝘂 𝗶𝘀 𝗵𝗲𝗮𝗱𝗲𝗱 𝗯𝗮𝗰𝗸 𝘁𝗼 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗡𝗖𝗔𝗔 𝗧𝗼𝘂𝗿𝗻𝗮𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁 - earning a No. 7 seed and facing off against Utah State in Sacramento!

Mizzou is coming off a 72-61 loss to Alabama on Saturday. Missouri missed a chance to play in its first SEC Tournament championship since joining the league in 2012 and snapped a five-game winning streak that tied its longest in this league.

Mizzou is still looking for its first league title since winning the Big 12 in 2012 before moving to the SEC.

Razorbacks:

The Razorbacks (20-13) got the number 8 seed in the West division and will face Illinois (20-12) also on March 16 in Des Moines, Iowa at 3:30 p.m. on TBS.

Ready to get to work

The Razorbacks are coming off a 67-61 loss Friday to Texas A&M. Nick Smith led Arkansas with 16 points and Makhi Mitchell finished with 15.

Jordan Walsh made a 3-point shot at the buzzer to give the Razorbacks a 38-25 lead at halftime.

Texas A&M trailed 40-27 early in the second half before surging to take a 46-45 lead on Dexter’s jump shot with 10:26 remaining.

Texas A&M outrebounded Arkansas 43-26 and had a 36-28 scoring edge in the paint. ... Arkansas had nine steals in forcing Texas A&M into 15 turnovers. The Razorbacks used that to give them a 15-5 scoring difference in fast-break points. They also had a big advantage in blocked shots at 11-2.

