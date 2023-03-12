One person injured after high speed chase

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - One person is injured after a chase ended in a crash on Highway 63 between Black Rock and Portia.

According to Lawrence County Sheriff, Tony Waldrupe, the incident began when a Hoxie police officer attempted to make a traffic stop.

The person drove off and a chase began. A short time later the officer lost sight of the vehicle.

A Lawrence County sheriff’s deputy later located the vehicle near Portia and the person fled again.

Waldrupe said, “a pit maneuver was used due to the subject driving into oncoming traffic.”

The incident is under investigation. The driver’s identity has not been released but he is being treated for minor injuries according to Waldrupe.

Drivers should be cautious driving through the area of Highway 63 between Black Rock and Portia as the scene is still being processed.

