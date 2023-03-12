Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Salem girls basketball wins first state championship in program history

The Lady Greyhounds won their first State Championship in program history Saturday.
The Lady Greyhounds won their first State Championship in program history Saturday.(Salem School District)
By Logan Whaley
Published: Mar. 11, 2023 at 11:47 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOT SPRINGS, Ark. (KAIT) - Salem locked in defensively, holding Lamar to 13 second-half points to bring home the program’s first 3A State Championship, winning 56-36 at Bank OZK Arena Saturday night.

The Lady Greyhounds (30-4) held the Warriors (29-5) to 29 percent shooting from the field and forced 15 turnovers in the win. Salem won the points off turnover battle 23-4 and had nine steals.

It was a tight game heading to the locker room, with Salem winning 30-23. The Lady Greyhounds held the Warriors to just 2 points over a 10-minute stretch spanning the end of the second quarter and most of the third, going on a game-clinching 23-2 run in that frame.

Chelsea Hamilton led all scorers with 20 points, 5 rebounds, 5 steals and 4 assists, going 12-13 at the free throw line. Madeline Keen chipped in 16 points and 4 threes.

Marleigh Sellars was named the MVP, scoring 13 points with 7 rebounds and 2 steals.

Karley Williams led the way for Lamar, scoring 11 points with 8 rebounds, all in the first half. She didn’t play in the second half due to injury.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man was sentenced to 28 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to trafficking nearly...
Drug trafficker sentenced for distributing 360 kilos of meth
Jonesboro police investigate deadly shooting on South Culberhouse Drive
Police searching for suspect in fatal shooting
A body discovered in a burning home has been sent to the state crime laboratory.
Body recovered from burning home
Arkansas Attorney General Tim Griffin is suing two solar companies for violating the state’s...
Arkansas AG suing 2 solar companies
On Friday, March 10, a judge found probable cause to charge Randy Gatlin with rape, computer...
Paragould man accused of raping child

Latest News

Lady Greyhounds win 3A title
2023 3A State Girls Championship: Salem wins first state title in program history (Arkansas PBS)
Lions win 3A State Championship
2023 3A State Boys Championship: Manila beats Bergman to secure first title since 1962
Manila boys basketball won their first state championship since 1962.
Manila boys basketball wins first state championship since 1962
Hurricane win 3rd straight State Title
2023 6A State Basketball Championship: Jonesboro beats Springdale to secure three-peat