Salem girls basketball wins first state championship in program history

HOT SPRINGS, Ark. (KAIT) - Salem locked in defensively, holding Lamar to 13 second-half points to bring home the program’s first 3A State Championship, winning 56-36 at Bank OZK Arena Saturday night.

The Lady Greyhounds (30-4) held the Warriors (29-5) to 29 percent shooting from the field and forced 15 turnovers in the win. Salem won the points off turnover battle 23-4 and had nine steals.

It was a tight game heading to the locker room, with Salem winning 30-23. The Lady Greyhounds held the Warriors to just 2 points over a 10-minute stretch spanning the end of the second quarter and most of the third, going on a game-clinching 23-2 run in that frame.

Chelsea Hamilton led all scorers with 20 points, 5 rebounds, 5 steals and 4 assists, going 12-13 at the free throw line. Madeline Keen chipped in 16 points and 4 threes.

Marleigh Sellars was named the MVP, scoring 13 points with 7 rebounds and 2 steals.

Karley Williams led the way for Lamar, scoring 11 points with 8 rebounds, all in the first half. She didn’t play in the second half due to injury.

