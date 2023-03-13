Energy Alert
2-year-old attacked by two dogs in Magnolia

By Rachael Thomas
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 1:18 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
MAGNOLIA, Ark. (KSLA) - A young child in southwest Arkansas is recovering after being bitten by two dogs.

The Magnolia Police Department was called out to a regional hospital in Magnolia on Saturday, March 11 just after 2 p.m. about a small child being bitten multiple times by two dogs. Officers learned the incident happened in the 2300 block of Carson Circle near the child’s home.

The 2-year-old was reportedly attacked by two dogs: a German Shepherd and a pit bull. The child had bites to the head and forehead, police say.

Police say a neighbor witnessed the attack, and ran to help the child. Animal control and police were able to catch the German Shepherd, which was still in the area. Police say the owner of the pit bull brought the dog to animal control while officers were there.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.

