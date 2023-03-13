Energy Alert
A-State track’s Camryn Newton-Smith gets All-American honor

Arkansas State senior Camryn Newton-Smith competed in the NCAA Indoor Track & Field...
Arkansas State senior Camryn Newton-Smith competed in the NCAA Indoor Track & Field Championships on Friday.(Source: Andrés Leighton)
By A-State Athletics
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 2:39 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State track and field’s Camryn Newton-Smith received Indoor Honorable Mention All-American honors, the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA) announced Monday.

Newton-Smith competed in the pentathlon at the NCAA Indoor Championships Friday, leading after the high jump, but withdrew due to injury after three events. She is the first A-State women’s athlete with multiple indoor All-American honors since Sharika Nelvis in 2013 and 2014.

The Greenbank, Australia, native totaled 2,644 points across three events, proving herself among the elites in the sport and sitting third after the shot put.

Newton-Smith got off to a blistering start, clocking a career-best 8.35 in the 60-meter hurdles – a time that is ties her for second in school history in the event.

She claimed an edge in the overall standings after two events, clearing 1.78m (5-10) in the high jump. On her final jump, Newton-Smith sustained her injury and battled through the shot put, recording a throw of 11.69m (38-4.25) on her first attempt.

The senior’s indoor season ended with her owning the second-highest pentathlon score in the nation entering the championships – a school-record and Sun Belt Conference-record 4,356 points.

A-State opens the outdoor season Thursday, March 23, in Starkville, Miss., at the Al Schmidt Bulldog Relays hosted by Mississippi State.

For the latest on the A-State track and field and cross country programs, follow @AStateTrack on Twitter and @Arkansas_State_Track on Instagram, while also liking the team’s Facebook page at //Facebook.com/AStateTrackAndField.

