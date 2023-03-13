Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Arkansas gas prices spring upward

Arkansas motorists are paying a little more to fill their gas tanks than a week ago.
Arkansas motorists are paying a little more to fill their gas tanks than a week ago.(MGN Online)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 9:03 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas motorists are paying a little more to fill their gas tanks than a week ago.

According to GasBuddy.com’s weekly survey of 1,826 stations, prices in the Natural State rose 8.3 cents a gallon to an average of $3.05.

The national average rose 8 cents in the last week to $3.44.

Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, attributed the increase in gas prices to refineries switching to seasonal blends ahead of the summer driving season.

“With the transition to more expensive summer gasoline underway coast to coast, wholesale gasoline prices continue to inch up at a rate typical for this time of year, reflected in the national average rising for the second straight week,” he said.

Meanwhile, the national price of diesel continued to drift downward, falling 4.1 cents last week to $4.30 a gallon.

“The price of diesel continues to slowly decline as we see consumption for diesel lighten up,” De Haan said. “The best news for both gasoline and diesel prices is how significant a drop we’ve seen from year-ago levels, with more disinflation to come in the weeks ahead, even as gas prices are likely to inch up.”

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Highway 63
Suspect injured in high-speed chase
Two of the missing women are sisters: 47-year-old Maritza Trinidad Perez Rios and 48-year-old...
3 women missing in Mexico after crossing from Texas on trip
This appointment would begin March 15 and continue until June 30, 2023.
Interim pastor named for Jonesboro church
Weather enthusiasts learned about storm spotting on Saturday. A storm spotting class was held...
Storm spotters learn about severe weather
Gunslingers across several states travelled to the Natural State for a fast draw competition....
Fast draw tournament brought gunslingers to Arkansas

Latest News

A crash with injuries Monday morning blocked all northbound lanes of travel along Highway 49.
Traffic Alert: Crash with injuries blocks Highway 49
MSHP said Kenneth Lee Simpson, 35, shot two officers and then fled the scene in Hermann, Mo. He...
Standoff underway in Hermann, Mo. after two officers shot, one killed
One person was injured Sunday afternoon when a high-speed chase ended in a crash.
Suspect injured in high-speed chase
An interim leader could soon be appointed to Jonesboro First United Methodist Church.
Interim pastor named for Jonesboro church