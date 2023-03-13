Arkansas gas prices spring upward

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas motorists are paying a little more to fill their gas tanks than a week ago.

According to GasBuddy.com’s weekly survey of 1,826 stations, prices in the Natural State rose 8.3 cents a gallon to an average of $3.05.

The national average rose 8 cents in the last week to $3.44.

Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, attributed the increase in gas prices to refineries switching to seasonal blends ahead of the summer driving season.

“With the transition to more expensive summer gasoline underway coast to coast, wholesale gasoline prices continue to inch up at a rate typical for this time of year, reflected in the national average rising for the second straight week,” he said.

Meanwhile, the national price of diesel continued to drift downward, falling 4.1 cents last week to $4.30 a gallon.

“The price of diesel continues to slowly decline as we see consumption for diesel lighten up,” De Haan said. “The best news for both gasoline and diesel prices is how significant a drop we’ve seen from year-ago levels, with more disinflation to come in the weeks ahead, even as gas prices are likely to inch up.”

