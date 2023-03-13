Arkansas Northeastern College selects new president

BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (Edited News Release/KAIT) - Arkansas Northeastern College has named Dr. Christopher Heigle as the new president for the institution, making him the fifth president in the college’s 48-year history.

The announcement comes five months after the announcement of current president Dr. James Shemwell’s plans to retire on June 30.

Heigle, who is a native of Heber Springs, has been with Arkansas Northeastern College since 2020, and first came to the College as the director of Federal Grant Development and Special Projects where he was successful in gaining designation for Arkansas Northeastern College as an eligible institution for the federal cost-share waiver.

This allowed ANC to pursue further funding opportunities, which resulted in an additional $350,000 in federal support for the College.

During that time, he earned his doctorate from the University of Memphis in higher and adult education then was promoted to the vice president for Student Affairs, a position he has held since July 2021 to the present.

Heigle came to Arkansas Northeastern College after serving more than eight years at East Arkansas Community College where he last served as associate vice president for Student Success.

In addition to his experience in education, he also served as a staff member for former Congressman Marion Berry until Berry’s retirement in 2011.

Dr. Heigle has a passion for public service and brings a wealth of community service and civic

engagement experience to the College as well as an understanding of and appreciation for workforce development. He has served on the boards of both the Mississippi County Regional Chamber of Commerce and the Forrest City Chamber of Commerce, having served as the president of the latter. He is also a current member of the Blytheville Lions Club.

Dr. Heigle is a graduate of the Blytheville Leadership Institute, the Arkansas Community Colleges Leadership Institute, and the Crittenden County Leadership Institute. Additionally, he has completed the Midsouth Basic Economic Developers Course offered through the Arkansas Economic Development Commission.

“Dr. Heigle is a highly qualified and experienced leader in higher education, government relations, and economic development, making him an excellent fit as the next leader at Arkansas Northeastern College. He and his family have made Mississippi County their home and we are very happy to have his vision and leadership as we plan to move Arkansas Northeastern College forward,” said Randy Scott, chairman of the ANC Board of Trustees.

Heigle and his wife Amber reside in Osceola with their daughter Hollyn.

