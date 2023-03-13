Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Arkansas Northeastern College selects new president

Arkansas Northeastern College has named Dr. Christopher Heigle as the new president for the...
Arkansas Northeastern College has named Dr. Christopher Heigle as the new president for the institution, making him the fifth president in the college’s 48-year history.(Arkansas Northeastern College)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 10:57 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (Edited News Release/KAIT) - Arkansas Northeastern College has named Dr. Christopher Heigle as the new president for the institution, making him the fifth president in the college’s 48-year history.

The announcement comes five months after the announcement of current president Dr. James Shemwell’s plans to retire on June 30.

Heigle, who is a native of Heber Springs, has been with Arkansas Northeastern College since 2020, and first came to the College as the director of Federal Grant Development and Special Projects where he was successful in gaining designation for Arkansas Northeastern College as an eligible institution for the federal cost-share waiver.

This allowed ANC to pursue further funding opportunities, which resulted in an additional $350,000 in federal support for the College.

During that time, he earned his doctorate from the University of Memphis in higher and adult education then was promoted to the vice president for Student Affairs, a position he has held since July 2021 to the present.

Heigle came to Arkansas Northeastern College after serving more than eight years at East Arkansas Community College where he last served as associate vice president for Student Success.

In addition to his experience in education, he also served as a staff member for former Congressman Marion Berry until Berry’s retirement in 2011.

Dr. Heigle has a passion for public service and brings a wealth of community service and civic

engagement experience to the College as well as an understanding of and appreciation for workforce development. He has served on the boards of both the Mississippi County Regional Chamber of Commerce and the Forrest City Chamber of Commerce, having served as the president of the latter. He is also a current member of the Blytheville Lions Club.

Dr. Heigle is a graduate of the Blytheville Leadership Institute, the Arkansas Community Colleges Leadership Institute, and the Crittenden County Leadership Institute. Additionally, he has completed the Midsouth Basic Economic Developers Course offered through the Arkansas Economic Development Commission.

“Dr. Heigle is a highly qualified and experienced leader in higher education, government relations, and economic development, making him an excellent fit as the next leader at Arkansas Northeastern College. He and his family have made Mississippi County their home and we are very happy to have his vision and leadership as we plan to move Arkansas Northeastern College forward,” said Randy Scott, chairman of the ANC Board of Trustees.

Heigle and his wife Amber reside in Osceola with their daughter Hollyn.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Highway 63
Suspect injured in high-speed chase
This appointment would begin March 15 and continue until June 30, 2023.
Interim pastor named for Jonesboro church
Two of the missing women are sisters: 47-year-old Maritza Trinidad Perez Rios and 48-year-old...
3 women missing in Mexico after crossing from Texas on trip
A crash with injuries Monday morning blocked all northbound lanes of travel along Highway 49.
Traffic Alert: Crash with injuries blocks Highway 49
Weather enthusiasts learned about storm spotting on Saturday. A storm spotting class was held...
Storm spotters learn about severe weather

Latest News

MSHP said Kenneth Lee Simpson, 35, shot two officers and then fled the scene in Hermann, Mo. He...
Standoff underway in Hermann, Mo. after two officers shot, one killed
Despite some advancement, the United States still ranks as the 19th best place to live and work...
Jonesboro women speak on gender inequality
The Arkansas Department of Transportation shut down a section of Highway 90 on Monday to make...
Highway closed for bridge repairs
Despite some advancement, the United States still ranks as the 19th best place to live and work...
Jonesboro women speak on gender pay disparity