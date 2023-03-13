Arkansas State guard Jade Upshaw entering transfer portal

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jade Upshaw has entered the transfer portal, the sophomore guard announced Monday.

The Oklahoma native had an impressive freshman campaign, appearing in 26 games and starting six, scoring over 8 points per game. She hit 40 threes while recording 11 games in double figures.

With the Red Wolves revamping the backcourt with Missouri transfer Izzy Higginbottom, returning the Sun Belt Freshman of the Year Lauryn Pendleton plus getting Keya Patton from injury and the emergence of Mailyn Wilkerson, Upshaw’s minutes per game reduced from 18.8 her freshman year to 10.7 last season.

Upshaw averaged 4.3 points per game, shooting 32 percent from the field in 2022-23.

“This has been the most challenging year as a player,” Upshaw said in the Tweet. “But one of the biggest for growth and ultimately a clearer picture.”

