ASU Mid-South basketball punches ticket to NJCAA DII Tournament

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State Mid-South is heading back to the NJCAA Division II Tournament.

The Greyhounds punched their ticket by winning the Central Plains District Championship, winning 83-71 over Metropolitan Community College Saturday.

2⃣nd time in 5⃣ years the Greyhounds are going to Danville, IL!



Arkansas State Mid-South earned a spot in the 2023 #NJCAABasketball DII Men's Championship by winning the Central Plains Districts. 🎟️👊https://t.co/xMU15WEivl pic.twitter.com/myEx4r6lQJ — NJCAA Basketball (@NJCAABasketball) March 11, 2023

Jonesboro alum Jesse Washington dropped 17 points in the win as the Greyhounds are heading to the tournament for the second time in five seasons.

