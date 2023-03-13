ASU Mid-South basketball punches ticket to NJCAA DII Tournament
Published: Mar. 12, 2023 at 11:12 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State Mid-South is heading back to the NJCAA Division II Tournament.
The Greyhounds punched their ticket by winning the Central Plains District Championship, winning 83-71 over Metropolitan Community College Saturday.
Jonesboro alum Jesse Washington dropped 17 points in the win as the Greyhounds are heading to the tournament for the second time in five seasons.
